Suspect in Idaho multiple murder case appears in court

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Chad Daybell made his first appearance in Idaho court Wednesday on three murder charges in connection with the deaths of his late wife and his new wife’s two children. Meanwhile, the mother of the slain kids, Lori Vallow Daybell, had her first appearance on murder charges postponed because of unnamed exigent circumstances. The Daybells are at the center of a tangled case that involves bizarre apocalyptic religious beliefs that prosecutors claim the couple designed to justify the murders of 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 17-year-old Tylee Ryan and 49-year-old Tammy Daybell. If convicted, both Chad and Lori Daybell could face life in prison or the death penalty.