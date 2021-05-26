Big rig driver fatally shot after an Arizona pursuit ID’d

NOGALES, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities have identified a nan who was fatally shot after a police pursuit involving an 18-wheeler that began in Rio Rico. Arizona Department Public Safety officials said Wednesday that the man who died was 39-year-old Glen Ray Cockrum. Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s officials said the driver of a semi-truck Monday afternoon approached a Border Patrol checkpoint in Nogales. They said the suspect later identified as Cockrum drove the big rig into the parking lot of a Walmart where shots were exchanged. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities haven’t provided any details on why Cockrum was being sought.