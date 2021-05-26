Arizona Senate gives initial OK to boosting its expense pay

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Senate has given an initial OK to boosting the daily expense pay that lawmakers who live outside of Maricopa receive during the legislative session. The Senate in a voice vote on Wednesday advanced the proposal by Republican Sen. David Gowan of Sierra Vista. If the Senate gives final approval and the House and governor agree, rural lawmakers will get $56 a day for food and $151 for lodging during the first 120 days of the legislative session. The plan initially gave Maricopa County lawmakers an increase in expense pay but that was stripped out Wednesday.