Arizona revises health standards around ‘medical rationing’

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona has revised the standards for allocating scarce medical resources during crises, such as the coronavirus pandemic, to resolve a months-old federal complaint that claimed the previous standards discriminated against older residents, people of color and those with disabilities. The Arizona Republic reported that the revised standards now reflect legal requirements and best practices for the needs of people with disabilities and older adults. The revisions came from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Civil Rights which issued a statement Tuesday. Several advocacy groups filed the complaint in July 2020, including the Arizona Center for Disability Law, The Arc of Arizona among others.