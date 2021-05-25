Police: 2 more suspects in Scottsdale mall looting arrested

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say two more suspects have been arrested for allegedly looting some stores at upscale Scottsdale mall last year. Scottsdale police say 61 people have been arrested in the case as of Tuesday. They say 29-year-old Anthony Paez and 18-year-old Blaze Claeson are accused of stealing from some Scottsdale Fashion Square shops last May 30 during a night of widespread havoc at the mall. Police say Paez and Claeson were seen on surveillance video taking merchandise from a few stores. Both men have been booked into jail on suspicion of burglary while Claeson faces an additional count of forgery. Police say they have recovered more than $244,000 worth of merchandise that has been returned to businesses from previous cases.