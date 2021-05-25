New York Liberty off to fast start, win 5 of first 6 games

The WNBA season isn’t even two weeks old and the New York Liberty have already doubled their win total from last year and are off to their best start since 2007. New York has won five of its first six games, including a back-to-back on Sunday and Monday. The Liberty won only two games all last season. They have been led by Sabrina Ionescu, who earned Eastern Conference player of the week honors. She had the 10th triple-double in league history last week and has been a huge reason the team is playing well. New York trails Connecticut by a half-game in the standings. The Sun sit atop the AP power poll.