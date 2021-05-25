More campfire, smoking restrictions being imposed in Arizona

Additional public lands agencies in Arizona are imposing restrictions on campfires and smoking due to wildfire activity and dry conditions. The new restrictions taking effect Wednesday in southeastern Arizona are being imposed by the Coronado National Forest and other agencies that include the state Department of Forestry and Fire Management and the federal Bureau of Land Management.Restrictions also are being imposed by Saguaro National Park and multiple national monuments, national historic sites and national wildlife refuges. In northern Arizona, the state Department of Forestry and Fire Management also is imposing new restrictions in parts of Coconino County north of the Grand Canyon.