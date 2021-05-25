Skip to Content

Man tries to smuggle ammunition into Mexico, gets prison

AP - Arizona News

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Prosecutors in Tucson say a man has been sentenced to nearly four years in federal prison for attempting to smuggle ammunition into Mexico. They say 42-year-old Jorge Armando Lopez-Espinoza received a 46-month prison term. Prosecutors say that in May 2020, Lopez-Espinoza conspired with others to smuggle 8,000 rounds of ammunition in his tractor trailer from Nogales, Arizona, to Mexico. Law enforcement agents intercepted the shipments of ammunition before Lopez-Espinoza could get them. Lopez-Espinoza picked up the boxes he believed contained the 8,000 rounds, hid them in his tractor trailer and attempted to enter Mexico through the Nogales Port of Entry.  

Associated Press

