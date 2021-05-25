Falcons coach tight-lipped about Julio Jones’ future

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons began their offseason training program without longtime star receiver Julio Jones, who apparently has no intention of returning to a rebuilding team that is still struggling to get under the salary cap. Rookie coach Arthur Smith was tight-lipped about the Falcons’ options. But he insisted that he doesn’t begrudge Jones for speaking his mind. There’s been plenty of questions about the seven-time Pro Bowler who has starred for the Falcons over the past decade. Jones brought the situation to a head in a brief interview on FS1, telling host Shannon Sharpe that he’s “outta there.”