Evan Longoria powers San Francisco past Arizona

PHOENIX (AP) — Evan Longoria homered and drove in four runs and Kevin Gausman struck out nine in five shutout innings to lead San Francisco to an 8-0 victory over Arizona. Longoria hit a three-run homer in the third inning for a 6-0 lead as the Giants broke a three-game losing streak while extending the Diamondbacks’ losing streak to nine games. Brandon Crawford had two hits including a three-run double in the first inning. Gausman has given up one run or fewer in nine of his 10 starts this season. Arizona has lost 18 of 21.