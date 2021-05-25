Big Sky Conference changes in-conference transfer policy

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The Big Sky Conference has rescinded a policy that required student-athletes to sit out a year before being eligible to compete after transferring from one school to another within the conference. Presidents of the conference schools voted unanimously Monday to allow transfer students to compete right away. Commissioner Tom Wistricill said other conferences are allowing transfer students to compete immediately, and he says it’s in the best interest of student-athletes. The NCAA last month adopted new transfer rule that takes effect this fall allowing student-athletes a one-time opportunity to transfer schools and compete immediately.