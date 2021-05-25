Arizona women stun top-seeded Stanford to advance in NCAAs

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona barely made it into the match play of the NCAA Women’s Golf Championship. And then the Wildcats pulled off a stunner. Gile Bite Starkute of Arizona made a 30-foot birdie putt from the fringe on the 19th hole. That gave her the decisive victory as the Wildcats beat Stanford to advance to the semifinals. Stanford was the overwhelming favorite after a 13-shot victory in the team competition in stroke play. Arizona moved on to play Ole Miss. In the other matches, Oklahoma State had no trouble in beating Auburn, while Duke defeated Arizona State.