Arizona reports 500 additional COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona on Tuesday reported 500 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases as the state’s seven-day rolling average decreased over the past two weeks. The additional cases and 14 deaths reported Tuesday raised the state’s pandemic totals to 877,682 cases and 17,569 deaths. According to Johns Hopkins University data, the rolling average of daily new cases dropped from 699 on May 9 to 537.7 on Sunday. The rolling average of daily deaths rose from 9.3 to 12.7 during the same period. According to the Department of Health Services’ dashboard, there were 551 patients hospitalized statewide for confirmed or suspected COVID-19 infections as of Monday.