Arizona GOP pushes criminal charges for election violations

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona lawmakers are pushing to create criminal penalties for election workers and volunteers who deviate from procedures and to give prosecutors all mail ballots rejected for signature problems. Those provisions are part of a sweeping elections measure debated in the House on Tuesday ahead of a possible vote in the coming days as lawmakers rush to end the legislative session. Democrats and voting rights advocates said the threat of criminal penalties will create a chilling effect on election workers and voters. Republicans say they will bolster confidence in elections.