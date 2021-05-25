Arizona budget that slashes taxes advancing amid opposition

PHOENIX (AP) — The group representing Arizona’s cities and towns is telling lawmakers that a proposed $1.5 billion a year state income tax cut will lower municipalities’ share of revenue by more than $280 million a year and lead to cuts in services. The opposition from the Arizona League of Cities and Towns is one of several stumbling blocks the tax cut package faces. It is the centerpiece of the $12.8 billion state budget proposal that majority Republicans are pushing to pass this week. The League on Tuesday urged lawmakers to increase the share of state income tax that cities currently receive. Some majority Republicans say they won’t vote for the budget unless the League’s concerns are addressed.