Woman found fatally shot at an apartment complex in Phoenix
PHOENIX (AP) — Police say a woman has been found fatally shot at an apartment complex in Phoenix. They say officers were called around 11 p.m. Sunday about a shooting. When police arrived, they reported finding an unidentified woman who was shot. Phoenix Fire Department paramedics pronounced the woman dead at the scene. Police say they are investigating the death as a homicide. They are searching for a suspect and trying to determine what led to the shooting.