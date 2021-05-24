Suspect fatally shot after big rig pursuit ends in Nogales

NOGALES, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a suspect has been fatally shot after a police pursuit involving an 18-wheeler that began in Rio Rico. Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s officials say the pursuit Monday afternoon ended after the driver of a semi-truck approached a Border Patrol checkpoint in Nogales. They say the suspect drove the big rig into the parking lot of a Walmart. Authorities say shots were exchanged and the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. The name, age and hometown of the suspect weren’t immediately released and authorities didn’t provide any details on why the suspect was being sought.