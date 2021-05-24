Phoenix boy dead after being discovered in canal

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police say a 3-year-old boy has died after being pulled from a canal. Sgt. Mercedes Fortune said authorities received a call around 5:30 p.m. Sunday that a passerby described seeing a child in the canal. Officers responded to the area and spotted the boy. They immediately rescued him and administered CPR until paramedics arrived. He was later pronounced dead at a hospital. Fortune says police located the boy’s parents, who had been looking for him. Investigators say it appears the boy wandered from his home near 54th Avenue and Osborn Road and went into the canal. The incident remains under investigation.