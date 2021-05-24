NBA’s young superstars showing their time is now in playoffs

NEW YORK (AP) — Trae Young silenced a rocking road crowd in New York in his first playoff game. Ja Morant and Devin Booker were just as impressive in their debuts. Throw in Luka Doncic picking up where he left off last year, and the opening weekend of the playoffs may have proven that the time is now for some of the NBA’s best young guards. Booker and Doncic will be back in action Tuesday, hoping to send both Los Angeles teams into 2-0 holes. Brooklyn hosts Boston in the other game.