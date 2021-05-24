Navajo Nation reports 11 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation has reported 11 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths. Tribal health officials said the latest figures released Sunday pushed the total number of cases since the pandemic began more than a year ago to 30,778 on the vast reservation that covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah. The known death toll now is at 1,301. Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez reiterated for people to continue getting vaccinated, wearing face masks and social distancing. “Let’s help our frontline warriors by staying the course and continuing to protect ourselves,” Nez said in a statement.