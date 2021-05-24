Gonzaga hires Stephen Gentry as assistant basketball coach

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Former Gonzaga player Stephen Gentry has been hired as an assistant coach on the Bulldogs’ basketball staff to replace Tommy Lloyd, who became the head coach at Arizona. Gentry was most recently an assistant coach at Illinois, where he oversaw schematic changes on offense and defense the past two seasons. The Illini posted back-to-back 20-win seasons for the first time since 2013-14 and earned two straight NCAA Tournament berths during Gentry’s time there. Gentry played four seasons at Gonzaga for Bulldogs coach Mark Few. The Zags put together a 107-20 record during Gentry’s four years.