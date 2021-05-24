Cyclist found dead on Tucson roadway; Possible medical issue

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Pima County Sheriff’s officials say a cyclist has been found dead in Tucson after suffering a possible medical issue. They say deputies responded to a report of a collision involving a cyclist around 7 a.m. Monday. Upon arrival, deputies say they found a male cyclist on the side of the roadway and he was pronounced dead at the scene. Sheriff’s officials say the cyclist has been identified as 68-year-old Craig King. They say King didn’t have any obvious injuries and there was no damage to his bicycle and he may have had a medical condition.