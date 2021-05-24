Arizona reports 450 new COVID-19 cases but no new deaths

PHOENIX (AP) — Health officials in Arizona are reporting 450 new confirmed COVID-19 cases but no deaths. The state Department of Health Services released its latest numbers Monday, pushing the state’s totals since the pandemic began to 877,182 cases and 17,555 known deaths. According to the Arizona Department of Health Services’ COVID-19 dashboard, over 5.7 million vaccine doses have been administered in the state. More than 3.2 million residents _ 45.3% of the state’s population _ have received at least one shot and over 2.7 million people have been fully vaccinated. With vaccines becoming widely available, hospitalizations related to COVID-19 have plateaued over the last two months.