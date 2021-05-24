Arizona audit of 2020 election resumes after weeklong hiatus

PHOENIX (AP) — The Republican-led hand recount of ballots cast in Maricopa County is resuming after a weeklong hiatus. Counters returned Monday to a former basketball arena where contractors working for the state Senate GOP are reviewing the county’s handling of the 2020 election. The recount is taking far longer than expected, and counters had to vacate the facility for high school graduations. Journalists observing the operation were told that Senate liaison Ken Bennett will no-longer be answering questions about the process. Reporters were directed instead to former Arizona Republican Party Chairman Randy Pullen.