Texas Tech adds another transfer in Arizona’s Daniel Batcho

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Texas Tech is getting another transfer in French forward Daniel Batcho, who left Arizona without ever playing for the Wildcats. Batcho will have all four years of eligibility when he joins first-year coach Mark Adams’ team. Batcho is the fourth transfer to pick Texas Tech since Adams replaced Chris Beard, who left to coach his alma mater at Texas. The 6-foot-11 Batcho entered the transfer portal after Arizona fired coach Sean Miller. Batcho had knee surgery in October.