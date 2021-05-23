Suns’ Paul dealing with shoulder injury vs. Lakers

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix Suns All-Star point guard Chris Paul is dealing with a right shoulder injury during his team’s playoff game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday. The injury happened early in the second quarter when he bumped into teammate Cameron Johnson following LeBron James’ tip-in basket. He fell to the floor, appeared to be in substantial pain and was holding his right shoulder. He returned for part of the second and third quarters, but was struggling to dribble and shoot with his right arm.