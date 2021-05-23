Story hits walk-off HR in 9th, Rockies beat slumping Dbacks

DENVER (AP) — Trevor Story hit a home run leading off the bottom of the ninth inning to lift the Colorado Rockies over the slumping Arizona Diamondbacks 4-3. Story hit a 1-1 curveball from Stefan Crichton to complete a sweep of the Diamondbacks. It was his fifth homer of the season. Josh Fuentes had two doubles and Daniel Bard pitched the ninth to get the win. Pavin Smith homered for Arizona, which has lost eight in a row and 13 straight on the road. The Diamondbacks nearly overcame the early exit of starter Taylor Widener but slipped into last place in the NL West.