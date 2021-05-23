Phoenix police detain woman accused of shooting boyfriend

PHOENIX (AP) — Police in Phoenix say they have detained a woman after she allegedly shot her live-in boyfriend. Officers went to the couple’s home around 4:45 a.m. Sunday after receiving a report of a shooting. Police say the two were found inside the home and the man was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The woman was detained as detectives investigate what led to the shooting. Police didn’t immediately release the names or ages of the couple.