Phoenix police: Dead body found on a trail in Papago Park

PHOENIX (AP) — Police in Phoenix say a body has been found on a trail at Papago Park. They say officers were called around 8 a.m. Sunday for an unknown issue at the popular hiking park. When police arrived, they met up with the caller who directed them to a possible dead person. Officers searched the area and found the body on one of the trails. The name, age and gender of the dead person wasn’t immediately released. Police say their investigation is ongoing.