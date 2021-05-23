New exhibit spotlights Arizona’s place in space exploration

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A new exhibit at the Arizona History Museum in Tucson aims to make sure the state’s place in the history of space flight is not forgotten. “Ready to Launch: Arizona’s Place in Space” showcases how the state helped create a path to the stars. It will be on display until Nov. 30 at the museum just west of the University of Arizona campus. Many Apollo-era astronauts trained in Arizona. The exhibit includes relics such as a spacesuit worn by Apollo 11 astronaut Buzz Aldrin on loan from NASA.