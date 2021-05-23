Navajo Nation reports 12 new COVID-19 cases but no deaths

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation has reported 12 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths. Tribal health officials said the latest figures released Saturday evening pushed the total number of cases since the pandemic began more than a year ago to 30,767 on the vast reservation that covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah. The known death toll now is at 1,299. On Saturday, there were two new coronavirus cases on the reservation but no reported deaths. Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez says more than half of the reservation’s adult population has been vaccinated.