Diamondbacks RHP Widener exits in 2nd inning

DENVER (AP) — Diamondbacks right-hander Taylor Widener has left their game at Colorado in the second inning with an apparent injury. It was Widener’s first game since April 22. He was reinstated from the 10-day injured list after being sidelined by a right groin strain. Widener allowed an unearned run 1 2/3 innings against the Rockies. After Trevor Story’s RBI single in the second, Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo and a trainer came to the mound and Widener was replaced by Joe Mantiply.