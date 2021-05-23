Arizona reports 321 new COVID-19 cases and 8 more deaths

PHOENIX (AP) — Health officials in Arizona on Sunday reported 321 new COVID-19 cases and eight additional deaths. They say the latest numbers pushed the state’s totals since the pandemic began more than a year ago to 876,732 cases and 17,555 known deaths. Arizona reported 634 cases and 16 deaths on Saturday. According to the Arizona Department of Health Services’ COVID-19 dashboard, over 5.7 million vaccine doses have been administered in the state. More than 3.2 million residents _ 44.7% of the state’s population _ have received at least one shot and over 2.7 million people have been fully vaccinated.