65-year-old man killed in hit-and-run crash in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say a 65-year-old man is dead after a hit-and-run crash in west Phoenix. According to Phoenix police, the pedestrian was struck around 11:45 p.m. Saturday. Arriving officers say the man was found the man in the roadway with life-threatening injuries and died at the scene. The name of victim hasn’t been released yet. Witnesses told police that the man was crossing the street when an SUV struck him and kept on going. Police now are searching for the driver.