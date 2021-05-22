Suns draw defending champ Lakers in return to NBA playoffs

PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix Suns got a tough draw in their return to the NBA playoffs for the first time in 11 years. The Suns finished with the league’s second-best record in the regular season but must face the defending champion Los Angeles Lakers in the first round. Lakers superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis are back on the floor after missing much of the regular season with injuries. The Suns have built their best team in years by adding veterans Chris Paul and Jae Crowder to a young core that includes Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton and Mikal Bridges. Game 1 is Sunday in Phoenix.