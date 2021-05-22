Blackman’s HR, Tapia’s catch lift Rockies over D-backs 7-6

DENVER (AP) — Charlie Blackmon hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer off Madison Bumgarner in a four-run sixth inning, left fielder Raimel Tapia made a dazzling catch to thwart a rally attempt and the Colorado Rockies beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-6. Bumgarner , limited to four innings on Monday against the Los Angeles Dodgers because of soreness in his midsection, allowed seven runs _ five earned _ and eight hits in six innings as his ERA rose to 4.53. He is 2-2 in five starts since his seven-inning no-hitter against Atlanta on April 25.