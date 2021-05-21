Southern Arizona officer struck by passing vehicle, dies

NOGALES, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a police officer from the southern Arizona border city of Nogales has died after being struck by a passing vehicle while helping with a lane closure on Interstate 19. Nogales Police Department said Friday on its Facebook page that 40-year-old Officer Jeremy Brinton was working an off-duty assignment when the accident took place Thursday evening. Brinton was stabilized and taken by helicopter to a trauma hospital, where he later died. The police department says the Arizona Department of Public Safety is handling the investigation. Brinton was a member of the Nogales department for 18 years.