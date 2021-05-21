Phil being Phil: Mickelson takes lead in PGA Championship

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Phil Mickelson is looking like the Mickelson of old at the PGA Championship. The 50-year-old ran off five birdies for a 69 and was leading by two shots at Kiawah Island among the early starters. If the lead holds, he would be the oldest to lead after any round of a major since 59-year-old Tom Watson had the 54-hole lead at Turnberry in 2009. Mickelson knows there’s a long way to go on a hard Ocean Course. But he knows he’s playing well and he has a chance. The last of his five major titles came in 2013.