Ex-Amazon worker in Everett sues over alleged discrimination

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — A former manager for an Amazon, Inc. facility in Everett and four other former and current employees have sued the company, claiming they were subjected to gender and racial discrimination and retaliation. The Daily Herald reported that 40-year-old Diana Cuervo alleged in the lawsuit that her supervisor Christopher Stoia made derogatory comments about her accent and Latin American heritage when she managed delivery operations for an Amazon robotics station. Cuervo was born in Columbia. Stoia could not be reached for comment. A LinkedIn account for an Amazon worker by that name appeared to have been deleted. Amazon has disputed the claims.