Arizona reports 577 new virus cases, another 22 deaths

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona is reporting 577 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 22 more deaths. The state Department of Health Services released the latest daily virus figures Friday. The total number of cases and deaths over the course of the pandemic now stand at 875,766 and 17,531, respectively. The in-patient hospitalizations due to the virus decreased slightly to 581. Of those, 167 were patients in the ICU. Meanwhile, more than 5.6 million vaccine doses have been given out in the state. Roughly 3.2 million people, or 44.3% of Arizona’s eligible population, have received at least one dose. Around 2.7 million are fully vaccinated.