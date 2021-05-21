AP’s firing of journalist following tweets prompts outcry

NEW YORK (AP) — The Associated Press is being criticized for firing a young journalist over her social media activity, with some suggesting the news agency bowed to political pressure over her pro-Palestinian views from when she was in college. The journalist, Emily Wilder, was working in Arizona but had tweeted about the conflict in Gaza between Israel and Palestinians. Republicans at her former college, Stanford, had criticized her as an “anti-Israel agitator,” and some conservative media had spread the story. AP policy says employees should not post opinions on controversial issues. The AP says the firing was over Wilder’s social media activity after she became an employee.