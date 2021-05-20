Pop-up clinic seeks to vaccinate kids in downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX (AP) — State health officials are hoping for a spike in vaccine demand with doses now available for children ages 12-15. A pop-up vaccination clinic for children is planned Saturday near downtown Phoenix, including much of the largely Latino Maryvale neighborhood. The Arizona Department of Health Services says people also will be going door-to-door educating people about getting vaccinated and distributing yard signs. Arizona is reporting 590 new cases of the coronavirus and 12 new deaths. The data posted on the state dashboard Thursday brings the pandemic-wide totals to 875,195 cases and 17,509 deaths. More than 5.6 million vaccine doses have been administered in Arizona.