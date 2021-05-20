Lefty rallies after awful start to PGA Championship

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Phil Mickelson rallied from a dreadful start to his PGA Championship on Thursday to finish at 2-under 70, three shots behind leader Corey Conners after the first round of the Ocean Course. Mickelson made four bogeys over his first six holes and looked headed for an early exit in the year’s second major. But the 50-year-old five-time major champ found his stellar game and moved back into contention with five birdies over his last 12 holes. Mickelson’s last PGA Tour win came in 2019 at Pebble Beach, although he’s won twice on the PGA Tour Champions since turning 50.