Girl apparently drowns in pool at Chandler apartment complex

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Chandler say foul play isn’t suspected in the death of a 7-year-old girl who apparently drowned in an apartment complex’s swimming pool. They say a resident walked past the community pool around 6 p.m. Wednesday saw an unresponsive child in the water. Police say the fence surrounding the pool was closed and it’s unclear how the girl entered the area and how long she had been in the water. Authorities say she wasn’t breathing and didn’t have a pulse when rescuers pulled her out of the water. The girl, whose name hasn’t been released yet, was rushed to a hospital where she was pronounced dead. Police say the child was alone in the pool area and her parents were in their apartment.