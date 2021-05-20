FBI still looking for whoever flew drone near CBP helicopter

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — The FBI wants to identify whoever is responsible for illegally flying a drone near a U.S. Customs and Border Protection helicopter about three months ago. On the night of Feb. 9, Border Protection employees told Tucson police that a drone was flying dangerously close to their helicopter. The FBI says the drone appeared to launch from an area about 5 miles south of Tucson and flew across Tucson and north over Marana. In 2018, the Federal Aviation Administration made it a criminal act for the unsafe operation of unmanned aircraft. The FBI says anyone flying a drone as prohibited by law can face federal criminal charges, fines and imprisonment.