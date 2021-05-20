Dodgers get HRs from Smith, Pujols in 3-2 win over D-backs

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Will Smith hit a tiebreaking, solo home run in the seventh inning, Albert Pujols slugged a two-run shot, his first for the Dodgers, and Los Angeles defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-2. The Dodgers completed a four-game sweep, outscoring Arizona 19-6. They went 8-1 on the homestand and have won four in a row and eight of nine. The D-backs dropped their 10th consecutive on the road and fifth in a row overall. There were 27 strikeouts in the game including 14 by Arizona and 13 by the Dodgers.