2 men killed, woman hurt after gun fired into car in Phoenix

PHOENIX (AP) — Police say two men are dead and a woman injured after a gun was fired into a vehicle in Phoenix. The victims of Wednesday night’s shooting have been identified as 50-year-old Gerard Labbe and 29-year-old Adrien Lopez. Police say Lopez was pronounced dead at the scene while Labbe was pronounced dead at a hospital. According to police investigators, a man approached a sedan and an argument ensued between the man and the occupants of the vehicle. Police say the man then fired a weapon into the vehicle before fleeing the scene. The name of the injured woman hasn’t been released and police say are searching for the gunman.