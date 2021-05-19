Watchdog group sues for Arizona election audit records

PHOENIX (AP) — A government watchdog group is suing the Arizona Senate seeking access to records related to the Senate Republicans’ audit of 2020 election results in Maricopa County. Washington-based American Oversight filed the suit in Maricopa County Superior Court on Tuesday. It says the Senate is violating Arizona’s public records law by failing to turn over audit records. The watchdog group says it’s seeking a variety of records including communications of Senate audit liaison Ken Bennett and the audit’s budget and funders. Attorney Roopali Desai says in a statement that the Senate can’t get around public records laws by hiring a private firm to perform government functions. A Senate GOP spokesman did not immediately comment.