New law will ban parking that even partially blocks sidewalk

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has signed legislation making it a crime to park a vehicle so that enough of a sidewalk is blocked to prevent someone using a wheelchair from passing. It was already illegal to park on a sidewalk, but the bill signed by the Republican governor on Wednesday clarifies that even partially blocking a walkway is against the law. Democratic Rep. Jennifer Longdon of Phoenix uses a wheelchair and sponsored the new law. She says blocking sidewalks even partially can force children or the disabled to have to go into the street to get around a parked vehicle.