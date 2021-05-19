LeBron’s 3 lifts Lakers over Warriors in West play-in game

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James made a long, go-ahead 3-pointer with 58.2 seconds remaining, rallying the Los Angeles Lakers to a 103-100 victory over the Golden State Warriors in a Western Conference play-in tournament game. James finished with 22 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists for his fifth triple-double of the season, Anthony Davis scored 13 of his 25 points in the fourth quarter, and the Lakers overcame 37 points from league scoring champ Stephen Curry. The Lakers earned the seventh seed for the playoffs and a first-round matchup with second-seeded Phoenix. Golden State hosts Memphis, which defeated San Antonio in Wednesday’s other play-in game, for the eighth seed Friday.